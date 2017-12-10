[SPOILER] Gets Bit In Horrific Twist On ‘The Walking Dead’s Mid-Season Finale

We definitely didn’t see THAT one coming. Major spoilers for ‘The Walking Dead’ season eight mid-season finale ahead.

This is your last warning: if you do NOT want to be spoiled for The Walking Dead‘s mid-season eight finale, stop reading now. Carl (Chandler Riggs) has been bitten by a walker which means one thing: he’s going to die. He was bit trying to save everyone, including newcomer Siddiq, and we don’t find out until the very end of the episode when he tells Rick. It’s a heartbreaking scene, watching Carl reveal the bite on his abdomen — a part of his body that can’t just be chopped off — and seeing both Rick and Michonne drop to their knees in front of him. Carl’s fate is sealed.

For those of you unfamiliar with the comics, this is a huge departure from the storyline Robert Kirkman created. The comics are still being written and released and as of Volume 29, which takes place long after the all out war we’re watching on television now, Carl is still very much alive. In fact, many fans have theorized that the comics would end with Carl taking over, but now we know that will definitely not be the case on the series. Interestingly enough, we don’t see Carl die in the mid-season eight finale, though Scott M. Gimple teased we will see him again in the mid-season premiere. Read HollywoodLife‘s FULL mid-season eight finale recap HERE.

jokes aside, thank you. you’ll hear from me soon. — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) December 11, 2017

