MLS Cup: Watch Seattle Sounders Battle Toronto FC For The 2017 Championship

It’s déjà vu all over again. The Seattle Sounders head north to beautiful Ontario, Canada to face Toronto FC at BMO field for the MLS Cup. It’s a rematch of the 2016 Championship match, but will Seattle go back-to-back? Or will Toronto avenge the heartbreaking loss by sending the Sounders back to Seattle without the MLS Cup? Kick-off is around 4:30 PM ET so soccer fans better not miss this one!

The 2016 contest ended in a disappointing scoreless-draw, as the high-soring TFC were denied a single goal for 120 minutes. Granted, Seattle failed to find the back of the net during that match, leading to the nail-biting shootout. After the first shootout round, both Toronto’s Michael Bradley and Seattle’s Alvaro Fernandez missed their shots leading to a 4-4 tie. It came down to sudden death. Justin Morrow’s shot hit the crossbar of the goal, setting up Seattle’s Román Torres to nail the game winner. Seattle walked out, 5-4 on penalties, as champions.

A 0-0 draw isn’t the most exciting way to end a championship match, and Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said that he’d like to see his team actually score in this game. However, keeper Stefan Frei shot down the idea that this game should be a high-flying, goal-a-palooza. “I think if we’ll have it our way, we’re not going to have it be wide open,” he said in a conference call, according to MLS Soccer. “I think that would be counterproductive to the way we play and what I think is best for us. When we find ourselves playing good games is when we’re defensively sound, organized, not all over the shop, very disciplined.”

“We definitely don’t want to go into a back and forth where the game is wide open,” he added. “They have some players, especially in their attacking part of the field where there are very, very dangerous, they’re lethal and we’re not going to want to give them too much space… Does that mean we’re going to try and go for a 0-0? No, we’re not at all. We’re going to try to be organized but definitely carve out some chances, hopefully more than last year.”

