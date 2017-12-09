Tiny Harris: Fans Show Her Major Love After She Gets Self Conscious About Her Curves In Bodysuit

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris didn’t think she looked ‘great’ in a skin-tight bodysuit, but fans of the Xscape singer chimed in, telling her that she was ‘beautiful,’ and ‘gorgeous.’

“Damn that belly won’t let me be great!!,” Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, captioned a Dec. 9 Instagram video that showed her slaying on stage. The Xscape singer was rocking a glittery bodysuit that hugged every inch of her amazing body. The slo-mo was epic, as Tiny was living like the diva that she is. “Gotta thank Columbia SC. For a great show! We are always thankful for the love u all show each & ever act on The Great Xscape Tour!! 10shows down as of last night!! 🙏🏽👑🖤🗝”

With Tiny starting her shout-out to South Carolina with some self-conscious shade, fans quickly rushed to the comment section to say that there’s no need to “Make Tiny Great Again.” Belly or no belly, Tameka’s fans thought she was stunning. “You look beautiful and you had 4 babies you don’t have no stomach to me. You should see some of these young old looking girls with no babies 😩,” one user wrote. Instagram user msbienaime asked, WHAT BELLY?!?! 👀👀 You look great. Thanks for being an awesome role model. @majorgirl

“Girl that booty pulls all eyes that way! You look amazing!,” shawnabryant427 wrote, and certainly Tiny’s husband T.I., 37, would agree. “Tiny you are beautiful you don’t have a belly and your killing it every night 😘😘😘.” Sundrahayes added. Yeah, as a woman with four kids – Zonnique Pullins, 21, Clifford Harris III, 13, Major Harris, 9 and Heiress Harris, 1, — Tiny looks outstanding. It’s good to know she has a legion of supporters to help pick her up when she’s felling low about herself.

Of course, if there’s anyone who can help Tiny feel better about her body, it’s T.I. During the Dec. 7 stop in Columbia, SC, Tiny told the audience that since she’s dealing with a “king,” she and her hubby “like to keep it hood and sexy” in the bedroom. Speaking of which, these two lovebirds plan to honor a Christmas tradition, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Tip and Tiny will have an adults-only “sexy Christmas Eve.” Happy Holidays, indeed.

