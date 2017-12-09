‘SNL’: Santa Gets Asked Awkward Political Questions Like: ‘Is Trump On The Naughty List?’

‘Saturday Night Life’ wasted no time before throwing Santa some hilariously awkward questions from kids! Check it out right here!

The folks behind Saturday Night Live are not pulling their punches! For the cold opening of their Dec. 9 installment that took aim at Donald Trump, 71! This time a mall Santa (Kenan Thompson) was chatting with youngsters, except each one had a difficult question involving current events and the fractious political climate, like: “Is Donald Trump on the naughty list?” and “Why do the [football] players kneel during the national anthem? Do they hate the troops?” But the best part has to be Pam (Kate McKinnon), who is Santa’s helper, but she’s mostly playfully chiming in with the kids striking questions! Like when Santa threatens to put coal in one girl’s stocking, she responds: “Where? Everyone knows coal is dying industry!” That’s when Pam goes in for the fist-bump! Head here for tons more pics from this insane season of the sketch comedy show.

As 2017 draws to a close, SNL hasn’t let when it comes to criticizing President Donald Trump, 71, or his inner circle of colorful characters. The Commander in Chief was lampooned on Dec. 2 episode in which Trump gets his very own version of the holiday classic A Christmas Carol. He is visited by 3 ghosts which include Billy Bush (Alex Moffat), Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) and finally Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon)! “Merry Christmas! Tis I, Hillary Rodham Clinton,” she announces upon her arrival. “You, Donald, have given me the greatest Christmas gift of all. Sexual gratification in the form of your slow demise. You have no idea how long I’ve wanted to say this: Lock him up!” Amazing!

Later in the broadcast, Michael Che, 34, didn’t hesitate to take his own swipe at the president over the passage of the Republicans’ tax plan in light of Mike Flynn‘s guilty plea during Weekend Update. “You know once they get this tax bill passed, they won’t need Trump anymore,” he stated. “They already got what they wanted. I mean… it’s not like they like you. Don’t you think it’s a little odd that they passed this bill at 2 a.m. the same night they found out Flynn was snitching on you? They know something.”

"Is President Trump on the Naughty List?" #SNL

