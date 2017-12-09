21 Selfie Queens Of 2017: Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner & More

The year 2017 has been the year of the selfie! So many of our fave female celebs have slayed the Instagram game with their sexiest selfies yet. Take a look at the photos we’ll never forget.

Taking a truly great selfie takes some serious skill, but starlets like Bella Hadid, 21, Kylie Jenner, 20, Kendall Jenner, 22, Demi Lovato, 25, and more definitely take the top spots among the sexiest female selfies of 2017. Bella, like her sister Gigi Hadid, 22, has mastered the art of a flawless selfie. Back in Oct. 2017, Bella posted a red-hot selfie of herself rocking an amazing beauty look. From the bright red lip to the wavy hair, there was absolutely nothing wrong with the photo. If you ever need selfie tips, just look to Bella’s Instagram.

Steamy selfies are all the rage, too. Stars love to strut their stuff in sexy lingerie. Even though she’s been in hiding after news of her pregnancy broke, Kylie has been posting old selfies that are too hot to handle. She posted a sexy mirror selfie in Sept. 2017. Kylie was wearing nothing but lingerie that was totally see-through! Her massive cleavage was on full display. Kylie’s older sister Kendall has also shared similar sexy selfies this year.

Megan Fox, 31, nearly broke the internet when she snapped a selfie while wearing see-through lingerie. She’s a total MILF! Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 37, did the same thing when she posted a seductive selfie in lingerie. Is it hot in here or what?

Throughout the year, even in the winter months, stars still post hot bikini selfies. From Demi’s smokin’ hot mirror selfie while wearing a plunging orange bathing suit to Kendall’s artsy bikini selfie on a boat, these hot Insta pics never get old. Take a look at the rest of the selfie queens of 2017 in our gallery now!

