Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: She’s Nervous About New Royal Life But Believes He’s Worth It

Meghan Markle, 36, is set to marry Prince Harry, 33, in May 2018 and although she’s a bit nervous about a new royal life, she believes real love is worth it! “Meghan is definitely most nervous about living her whole life in the spotlight,” a palace insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She’s already used to it, to a degree, being an actress, but being a royal takes it to a whole new level. It would be crazy if she wasn’t nervous about her new life, as it’s a really drastic change—not only is she moving to another country, and getting married, she’s doing it all while under the gaze of the world’s media.” During the big change though, it seems Meghan can rely on her real life prince! “Harry has vowed to protect her as much as possible, but it’s still daunting, and she’s aware that her life, as she knows it, is over forever,” the insider continued. “But, that said, she’s crazy in love with Harry and she believes that what she has to give up is worth it for what she will gain—she’s excited about being with the man of her dreams, and having the chance to really make a difference in the world.”

Meghan and Harry announced their engagement last month and since then, all eyes have been on the gorgeous couple. From Prince William, 35, officially agreeing to be Harry’s best man to the Windsor Castle location announcement, details surrounding their upcoming royal wedding prove it is going to be one for the books! Check out pics of Prince Harry and Meghan’s engagement announcement here!

If Meghan needs some help getting used to her new lifestyle, we’re sure she can always count on soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton, 35, for advice. The two have already seemed to bond over talks about becoming a royal and it sure must be useful. We can’t wait to see another royal wedding on our television screens and wish Harry and Meghan all the best with their love!

