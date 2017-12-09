La La Anthony Looks White-Hot Revealing Her Toned Abs In Skin-Tight Crop Top & Pants

If Carmelo Anthony wasn’t missing La La Anthony before, he sure is now. La La flaunted her flawless figure and flat stomach while rocking a sexy white outfit in Miami.

What’s hotter than a night in Miami? Well, if someone asks Carmelo Anthony, 33, the Oklahoma City Thunder star would say it’s La La Anthony, 38. Melo’s wife cranked up the temperature by a few degrees when she posed in a skin-tight outfit. “Art Basel 2017,” La La captioned the shot, indicating she was in Miami for the art and music extravaganza. The term “white-hot” has never been more appropriate, as La La’s pristine outfit was whiter than snow and hotter than the sun.

Though Melo and La La remain separated, they still seem to be on each other’s minds. Melo is known for thirsting after his wife, posting tributes to her on his Instagram while creeping in the comments section of her account. The attraction apparently isn’t one way. La La posted a quote to her Snapchat on Dec. 1 that seemed to indicate she might be missing her estranged hubby. “It take sadness to know happiness, noise to appreciate silence and absence to value presence.” Maybe since Melo relocated to OKC, La La has suddenly found herself longing for him?

Though absence makes the heart grow fonder, maybe this distance is exactly what this fractured marriage needed? Ever since Melo traded his New York Knicks jersey for the Thunder’s colors, he and La La are in a “much better place,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. La La had reservations of having Melo in another city (a possibly out of her sights), but the insider said that Carmelo has been “incredibly forthcoming” about what he’s been up to. Honesty is the best policy, after all.

It also helps that Melo is making it work with his 10-year-old son, Kiyan. With his boy in New York and him in Oklahoma City, La La revealed that Melo has upped his game to be a good dad. “They have an incredible bond, and Melo is an incredible dad. They’re always on FaceTime or on the phone planning their next trip,” she told Latina. Maybe the three of them could plan a trip together for the holidays? Miami is nice this time of year.

Do you think Melo and La La will reconcile soon, Hollywood Lifers? Do you think these two work better with a bit of distance between them?