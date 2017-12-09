Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Truck ‘Slays’ At The Grove: Our First-Hand Experience Revealed

It’s the most fashionable ride on the road: the Kylie Jenner Truck! We were there for the truck’s debut in L.A., so get all the EXCLUSIVE details on this amazing shopping extravaganza!

The Kylie Truck made its debut in LA on Dec. 8 and it caused a minor frenzy at The Grove in Los Angeles. Best described as a “grown up ice cream truck” — in millennial pink, of course — The Kylie Truck pulled into the outdoor shopping complex at 4:00 PM to hundreds of waiting Kylie Jenner Lip Kit lovers. Good thing Kylie’s fans are willing to put in the work because even those that arrived at 3:30 PM still had to wait three full hours in line before getting their chance to buy any of the fresh merch.

But the wait was totally worth it! Because there wasn’t just the amazing new brush sets, creamy concealers and limited edition lip kits for sale — The Kylie Truck was also stocked with cute merch not available anywhere else! Our personal fave was the adorable pink Kylie Truck hat. It was a fan favorite too — especially because it’s only available to buy at the truck and not on-line. Wearing it is basically instant proof that you’re seriously Team Kylie.

Not surprisingly, there was no sign of Kylie — as we all know she and her alleged baby bump are still in hiding. But, she did make sure everyone was entertained thanks to her BFF Harry Hudson. He had no problem keeping the crowd hyped while they waited in the super long line. And of course he was his usual adorable goofy self. When we asked him how long the line was he told us it was only “point 2 centimeters.” Of course by that point it was already almost two blocks long — but no one seemed to mind.

Kylie is totally killing the cosmetics game so it’s no big surprise that her mobile truck totally slayed. And don’t worry if you missed the Kylie Truck’s first day because it’s scheduled to be cruising around L.A. all weekend. No dates have been announced for any other cities yet, but considering the crowd turnout today, we have a feeling that The Kylie Truck will keep on rolling. Keep your fingers crossed that The Kylie Truck comes to a town near you sometime in 2018.

Would you go to the Kylie Truck, HollywoodLifers? Do you hope that Kylie sends her truck on a national (or world) tour? What’s your favorite Kylie beauty product?