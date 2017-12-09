Kourtney Kardashian ‘Hurt’ That Scott Disick Wouldn’t Quit Partying For Her Yet Does It For Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian is upset that her ex Scott Disick refused to stop partying for her but is doing so for his new flame Sofia Richie. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is not happy about her ex Scott Disick, 34, quitting his partying ways for Sofia Richie, 19, after he didn’t do the same for her. “Although Kourtney’s happy that Scott has calmed down on the partying front, she can’t help but be a little pissed that he wouldn’t do it for her,” a source close to Kourtney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “It’s really hurtful that all the time they were together he carried on with his hard partying, despite the fact that they had three kids together—but, as soon as he starts dating Sofia he suddenly changes. Kourtney can’t help but wonder why he would do it for Sofia, but not for her. Scott’s partying was the biggest problem between him and Kourtney, and if he had quit previously they would likely still be together. Khloe told Kourtney that it’s yet another sign that they weren’t meant to be together, but it still bugs her no end.” Check out pics of Kourtney and Scott’s new relationships here!

Sofia and Scott have been pretty public about their romance and have often been seen out and about on dates that are filled with loving affection. Their relationship has definitely seemed to tame Scott’s wild ways and he hasn’t been seen clubbing or having fun with other women since they’ve happily been seeing each other.

Kourtney’s been having a great time in her own new relationship with Younes Bendjima, 24, and the two have also been seen getting close in their own time. Although we can understand why Kourtney would be upset about Scott’s actions, we’re glad to know she’s found love again and can move on!

