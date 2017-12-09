Justin Bieber’s Mom Gushes About Selena Gomez: ‘We Have A Special Bond’

OMG! Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette can’t stop raving about Selena Gomez in a new interview! Check it out right here!

Justin Bieber‘s mother, Pattie Mallette, 41, was the keynote speaker at People‘s Holiday Benefit Luncheon in LA on Saturday, Dec. 9, where she also opened up about the Bieb’s rekindled relationship with Selena Gomez, 25, and let’s just say she immediately had us blushing! “I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her,” she said. “I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.”

Pattie also opened up about the 23-year-old pop star’s drastic lifestyle shift from wild parties to regularly attending church with Sel and shunning supposed bad influences, like Floyd Mayweather, 40. “I think he’s just keeping his focus on God, and really trying to figure out what counts and what matters,” she offered. “I think he’s trying to be somehow normal in such an abnormal world, trying to find that balance. I feel like he’s growing up and I’m really proud of him.” Awww! Head here to take a look back at Justin and Selena’s relationship over the years.

As we previously reported, we’re hearing that the secretive couple are really working to maintain trust with each other as they give love another shot. “Selena came to a happy realization over the holidays that she really does trust Justin now more than ever,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She had no worries at all about leaving him alone for a few days and it did not bother her one bit that he left on a guys trip to Canada. Justin has grown, matured and Selena‘s experience with him this time around has been completely different.” We sure hope so!

