Jeremy Meeks Spoils Son On His 8th Birthday After Ex Slammed Him Over Child Support

‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks went all out for his son’s 8th birthday not long after his ex Melissa Meeks filed legal documents demanding child support!

Aww! Jeremy Meeks‘ son Jeremy Jr. just turned 8 and the chiseled “Hot Felon” decided to make this b-day extra special! The world-famous model shared several images of Junior happily tearing into present after present, as his billionaire heiress girlfriend Chloe Green, 25, watched the fun! The newly minted 8-year-old got a PS4, some toys guns, and much much more! Basically, Jeremy cleaned out the toy store for his son’s big day and the little man looked over the moon as he tore into the Stars Wars and Batman-themed gifts! Head here to take a look back at Jeremy and Chloe’s relationship in images!

However, the timing of the extravagant birthday is hard to ignore. On Dec. 5, Jeremy’s ex and Junior’s mother Melissa Meeks filed legal documents claiming the model wasn’t paying child support and that he had abandoned his son, according to TMZ. She also lashed out at Jeremy and his lawyer, Vicki Greene for “slut-shaming” her for televising vaginal surgery. “Jeremy struts around on a catwalk in his underwear and that’s ok for our son to see, but my attempts to help shape my public image are wrong?? I would not even have a public image if not for Jeremy’s tabloid adventures.” Melissa writes, “I am shocked that Jeremy and his attorney attempt to slut shame me as they do.”

Although tempers appear to be continually flaring up between Jeremy and his ex, his relationship with Chloe appears to be going swimmingly! He gushed in a Nov. interview that if she was broke, he’d still be head-over-heels for her! “I’ve never been happier in my life than right now,” the 33-year-old told the Daily Mirror. “We’ve found love, we’re in love and we are very happy. I love Chloe for her and if she didn’t have a dollar I wouldn’t give a sh*t because we’re so happy.” We can definitely tell!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jeremy showering his son with presents on his b-day? Tell us your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!