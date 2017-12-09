Jana Kramer: ‘DWTS’ Alum Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage — ‘I Just Don’t Want To Feel Alone’

So heartbreaking. Jana Kramer opened up about her devastating loss in an emotional post on Dec. 9. The ‘DWTS’ album also confessed why she shared it with the world.

Jana Kramer, 34, is going though a tough time and fans are jumping in with support. The One Tree Hill actress opened up about her heartbreak in an emotional post on Dec. 9, revealing that she suffered a miscarriage and lost her bundle of joy. “Today I am 1-3. I debated posting this for the exact reason why it’s a silent struggle,” she shared with her followers, alongside a photo of her crying over her ultrasound pic. “I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not. This unfortunately isn’t my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don’t tell many, we have to suffer silently…and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it’s not now.” See pics of Jana and her husband Michael, here.

“For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other,” the DWTS alum continued. “You don’t need to feel alone and maybe that’s me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I’m here for you…and all of us are (and guys too. We sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it’s made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too). And because I don’t have all the words to say because I’m knee deep in crying and trying to listen to God, my girlfriend @alittlebitfancy says them for me. But in her Words and her story on her loss. It’s powerful and strong and those who have suffered a loss I truly feel u can heal reading her blog.”

“I know for me it helped,” the country singer concluded. “Head over to her page. Her link is in the bio and also in my bio. I love you guys. #yourenotalone.” Jana is already the proud mother of one precious child shared with Mike Caussin. After exchanging their vows in May 2015, news broke a year later that Jana and the former NFL tight end were taking some time apart after Mike was reportedly unfaithful. “He’s still my husband, yes,” the One Tree Hill alum explained during a Sept. interview on Olivia Caridi’s podcast, Mouthing Off. Hopefully, time heals all wounds for Jana.

