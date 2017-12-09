Kim Kardashian & More Stars Who Showed Off Their Enviable Bikini Bodies In The Snow

Whoa! So sexy! Let’s celebrate the forthcoming winter season with some sizzling pics of gorgeous stars showing off their bikini bods in the snow!

Just because the colder months have arrived doesn’t mean bikini season is over! As soon as the first snow arrives, it’s the perfect time for our favorite females to take to the powder in their most scandalous bikini for a photo shoot! Everyone from Kim Kardashian, 37, to Rihanna, 29, just loves putting on their skimpiest swimsuit as soon as the snow arrives! And let’s just say the photos NEVER disappoint! Head here to take a look back at tons more bikini-clad lookers in the snow!

When Kimmy goes out in the winter, she does it in a furry bikini and we’re absolutely loving it! Just the thing to gets fans feeling toasty during the winter months. As for RiRi, when she does scantily-clad snow shoots, she makes sure to bring her badass attitude with her and we’re so glad she does! But these 2 aren’t alone! Christina Milian, 36, has also posed for some insanely sexy photos while frolicking in the snow! Like Kim, she opted for something sexy but furry to at least attempt to get some warmth!

Another pastime of the our fave celebrities is lounging in a hot tub when the snow is falling! Nothing’s cozier than getting warm while surrounded by fresh snow! The likes of Mariah Carey, 47, and model Constance Jablonski, 26, have happily shared their hot tub excursions in the winter! For other celebs, the winter season is the perfect time to get silly outdoors. Such was the case for Irina Skayk, 31, who happily shared a photo of herself romping around in the winter wonderland while rocking a stunning green one-piece and big boots! Love it! Let’s hope we’ll be catching tons more winter bikini shoots soon!

