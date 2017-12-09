Bella Thorne Claims She Was Sexually Molested & Fans Jump In With Support

While clapping back at a troll, Bella Thorne shockingly admitted she was sexually assaulted! Thankfully, her fans wee there with love and support for the ‘Famous In Love’ star.

Bella Thorne, 20, made her startling confession on Dec. 8 while shutting down one of her haters online. First, the Shake It Up star posted a picture of her with some major cleavage the day before, saying “I would f*ck this suit if I could.” Admittedly, Bella was wearing a pretty snazzy suit, but some didn’t appreciate her amorous intentions for her wardrobe. “What did Disney do to this girl!?” someone asked. “I think she was molested.” Sadly, that troll’s callous comment was too close to the truth.

“Yeah, I was,” Bella tweeted. “So it wasn’t Disney.” Four minutes after that, she tweeted that “the world can be a sick place sometimes :/” Wow. Bella just joined the growing number of women sharing their experiences with sexual assault. Thankfully, when Bella opened up by sharing that huge truth, she was welcomed with messages of support and sympathy. “You are brave for letting the world know,” one Twitter user said in reply to the confession. “You are loved and strong. Also, keep doing you cuz i love watching your insta stories. We need more love and positivity in this world and you bring it.”

“I’m sorry for what you went through hun. Even though my sympathy helps none with fixing the situation. Just know you’re a strong person for opening up about it,” another one of her fans said, while many offered words of “love” and solidarity. As of time of publication, Bella hasn’t said who allegedly molested her or gone into details of her sexual assault experience. She did respond to support from Tana Mongeau, 19, and Georgie Flores, 21, before marveling how sometimes “the two most searched things [right now] are google and yourself.”

I would fuck this suit if I could pic.twitter.com/2qo1Z7inGz — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 7, 2017

Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney https://t.co/rXasG4pqov — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 8, 2017

The world can be a sick place sometimes :/ — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 8, 2017

Thanks baby. See you tonight ❤️ https://t.co/gLbv8Xhdx3 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 9, 2017

Means more than you know ❤️❤️ https://t.co/2uk3bwfq3p — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 9, 2017

When the two most searched things rn on google are bitcoin and yourself. #yes — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 9, 2017

Since The New York Times’s explosive report on Harvey Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual assault, more and more have come forth to share their stories. Kevin Spacey, Ed Westwick, Jeffrey Tambor, Al Franken, Bryan Singer, Matt Lauer, and more have been accused of a wide range of inappropriate behavior. Timothy Heller accused Melanie Martinez of “molesting” her during a sleepover years ago, adding that she goes to weekly therapy sessions to deal with the “feelings of guilt” from the alleged incident.

For those who need help, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673. You will be connected with a trained staff member in your area.

What do you think of Bella saying she was molested, HollywoodLifers?