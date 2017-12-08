Woman Literally Ghosted: Claims She Had Sex With Over 20 Ghosts & Now Prefers Them To Men

She ain’t afraid of no ghosts! A woman is claiming she ‘gave up men’ to have sex with at least 20 phantoms, and that she even wants to get pregnant by one of them!

Amethyst Realm, 27, says that she has had sex with at least 20 ghosts in a shocking Dec. 7 interview with British TV show ITV This Morning! “It started as an energy, then became physical,” she tells hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby of her first spiritual encounter, which apparently happened 12 years ago. Watch the wild interview above!

“There was pressure on my thighs and breath on my neck. I just always felt safe. I had sex with the ghost. You can feel it,” she continues in the clip. “It’s difficult to explain. There was a weight and a weightlessness, a physical breath and stroking, and the energy as well. I think the energy has a lot to do with it — you feel a connection,” she adds, going on to admit that can even have orgasms while in bed with ghosts! Oh, my.

Realm, a “spiritual guidance counselor” from Bristol, England, also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of getting pregnant by one of her ghost lovers. “I’ve done a bit of research into phantom pregnancies,” she explains. ”There’s a possibility that there could be a ghost in you, but people don’t know how to carry it to full term.”

As for whether she would want to get pregnant with a ghost? “If I could do it, yeah. At some point. Not now.”

Um…no comment.

