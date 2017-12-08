Bryan Singer: 5 Things To Know About The ‘X-Men’ Director Accused Of Rape

By now, you may have heard that ‘X-Men’ director Bryan Singer is being sued for allegedly raping a 17-year-old boy in 2003 — a claim he has denied. Want to know more? Find out here!

Bryan Singer, 52, the director behind films The Usual Suspects and the X-Men series has been sued for allegedly raping Cesar Sanchez-Guzman on a yacht back in 2003, TMZ was first to report. The lawsuit claims that after Bryan allegedly gave a 17-year-old boy named Cesar a tour of the boat, he cornered him in a room and forced him to preform oral sex before allegedly raping him. Bryan and his team have vehemently denied the claims. But even so, everyone’s now talking about Bryan, so we thought we’d take it upon ourselves to give you some more info on him!

1. He is the founder of Bad Hat Harry Productions. Bad Hat Harry Productions is an American film and television production company founded in 1994. The company’s name pays homage to Steven Spielberg, 70, and the famous quote from Jaws. The company is responsible for the films: The Usual Suspects, Apt Pupil, the X-Men film series, Superman Returns, Valkyrie, and the television series House, Legion and The Gifted.

2. He won the 1993 Sundance Film Festival Award and the 2000 Saturn Award for Best Direction. Bryan won the Sundance Film Festival Award in the category of Grand Jury Prize for Public Access. He won the Saturn Award for Best Direction for X-Men and X-Men 2 in 2004. He also won a Saturn Award for Best Director for Apt Pupil in 1999.

3. Bryan is a father. Bryan and actress Michelle Clunie, 48, welcomed a son in 2015, named Dashiell Julius William Clunie-Singer. Michelle has acted in the movie The Usual Suspects and television shows Teen Wolf, Bones and NCIS.

4. He was born in New York City. Singer was born in New York City and adopted by Grace and Norbert Dave Singer. He started making films in his early teens. He studied filmmaking for two years at the School of Visual Arts in New York, and later transferred to the USC School of Cinematic Arts in Los Angeles.

5. He’s a published author. Bryan has written “Superman Returns: The Prequels,” “Superman Returns,” “Superman Returns: The Official Movie Guide” and “The Triangle.”

