Tiffany Haddish Confesses: I Pooped In My Boyfriend’s Shoes After I Caught Him Cheating

Whoa! Tiffany Haddish has a new memoir out in which she reveals the AMAZING way she got revenge when she discovered that a guy was cheating on her!

Tiffany Haddish is quickly becoming our favorite comedian and actress of 2017! Why? Because she's so delightfully disinterested in candy-coating the truth and we can't get enough of it! Take for instance, how she got back at a former flame when she discovered that he was fooling around behind her back! When she learned that he was cheating on her, she decided to leave something special in his favorite pair of shoes!

“I ate a lot of corn. A lot. And I didn’t chew it so well,” she wrote in her new memoir The Last Black Unicorn. Then, she poop in her ex’s Jordan sneakers! When he stepped into them and realized what she’d done, she exclaimed that he’s just stepped in “All the s— you put me through!” Wow! Okay, it’s decided. Tiffany is our new hero!

This is nothing new from the comic who delivered one of the season’s most unforgettable moments when she hosted Saturday Night Live on Nov. 11! She decided to address the recent outpouring of allegations of sexual misconduct that the likes of Harvey Weinstein, 65, and Kevin Spacey, 58, were facing with this perfect piece of advice: “Look fellas, I got a tip for ya’ll,” she told the studio audience. “Let’s call it Tiffany’s tip. It’s a tip tip. Listen fellas, if you got your thing thing out and she got all her clothes on, you’re wrong!” Preach!

