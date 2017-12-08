T.I. & Tiny’s Intimacy ‘Through The Roof’ While She’s On Tour: Why Their Sex Is So Hot

Absence definitely makes the heart grow fonder! Tiny’s been touring with her group, Xscape,’ but when she’s home, she and T.I. engage in wild sex. Find out why it’s so hot, here!

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Their intimacy has been through the roof and it’s because Tiny is happy that she’s back touring and making music with her group Xscape, and it also doesn’t hurt that they’re both bringing in money for the family.” So basically, money equals happiness and happiness leads to lots of hot sex. Sounds about right! “Both Tiny and [ T.I. ] are super busy with music, but it’s actually been extremely beneficial for them because sparks fly whenever they’re able to meet up with each other,” a hip-hop insider tellsEXCLUSIVELY. “Their intimacy has been through the roof and it’s because Tiny is happy that she’s back touring and making music with her groupand it also doesn’t hurt that they’re both bringing in money for the family.” So basically, money equals happiness and happiness leads to lots of hot sex. Sounds about right!

Just kidding, but in all honesty, it certainly seems like absence really does make the heart grow fonder. Plus, these two have a lot of history together, so it’s no surprise they’d be super comfortable with each other in the bedroom. “Tiny and Tip have been sweethearts ever since they were young adults and with many marriages, there are ups and downs. The fact still remains that these two love each other and they’re looking forward to what the future holds for their family in the new year,” our source adds.

Most recently, Tiny, 42, alluded to the hot sex she and T.I. have while in concert on Dec. 7. While twerking on stage, Tiny asked the audience, “Y’all know I am dealing with a king, right?” Then, she said, “So, in my bedroom, we like to keep it hood and sexy,” before singing along to “No Limit” — “F–k’em then I get some money.” (Watch the video below.) Damn! Sounds steamy, right? So much for the pending divorce!

