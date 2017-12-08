‘The Bachelor’: Meet The Gorgeous Women Competing For Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Heart — Pics
‘The Bachelor’ season 22 is upon us. ABC has just released the names and photos of the beautiful women who are hoping to become Mrs. Arie Luyendyk Jr.! Meet the ladies now!
Season 22 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Only a few weeks separate us from our fave reality show, and now we have the names of all the women competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart this season. Arie, 36, is back for a second shot at love and hopes to find his soulmate on his journey as the Bachelor. Six years ago, Emily Maynard, 31, broke Arie’s heart when she chose Jef Holm, 27. Even though it wasn’t meant to be, the race car driver has yet to find a love like Emily’s since. He’s ready to open up his heart once again and find love.
During the premiere, Arie will meet up with one of Bachelor Nation’s most beloved couples, Sean, 34, and Catherine Lowe, 31. Sean and Arie have been friends ever since they competed for Emily’s heart on season 8 of The Bachelorette. This time, Arie’s in the driver’s seat, and Sean gives him tips on how to juggle dating 29 women at the same time. Arie will give out that coveted “first impression” rose and eliminate 8 women on night one. Who do you think will make it? Check out the ladies below!
Kendall, 26, creative director, Los Angeles, California
Chelsea, 26, real estate executive assistant, Portland, Maine
Bibiana, 30, executive assistant, Miami Beach, Florida
Seinne, 27, commercial real estate manager, Newport Beach, California
Rebekah, 26, nanny, Los Angeles
Valerie, 25, server, Nashville, Tennessee
Amber, 29, business owner, Denver, Colorado
Annaliese, 32, event designer, San Francisco, California
Ashley, 25, real estate agent, West Palm Beach, Florida
Brianna, 25, sports reporter, Portland, Oregon
Brittane, 27, marketing manager, Los Angeles, California
Brittany, 30, tech recruiter, Austin, Texas
Caroline, 26, realtor, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
D’nysha, 30, orthopedic nurse, Anderson, South Carolina
Jacqueline, 30, research coordinator, New York, New York
Jenna, 28, social media manager, Raleigh, North Carolina
Jennifer, 25, graphic designer, Chicago, Illinois
Jessica, 26, television host, Santa Monica, California
Krystal, 30, fitness coach, San Diego, California
Lauren B., 25, technology salesperson, Dallas, Texas
Lauren G., 26, executive recruiter, Los Angeles, California
Lauren J., 33, recent master’s graduate, New Roads, Louisiana
Lauren S., 31, social media manager, Dallas, Texas
Alison, 27, personal stylist, Dallas, Texas
Maquel, 27, photographer, Orem, Utah
Marikh, 27, restaurant owner, Salt Lake City, Utah
Olivia, 23, marketing associate, Chicago, Illinois
Rebecca, 27, publicist, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Tia, 26, physical therapist, Weiner, Arkansas
HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win Arie’s heart? Let us know!