‘The Bachelor’ season 22 is upon us. ABC has just released the names and photos of the beautiful women who are hoping to become Mrs. Arie Luyendyk Jr.! Meet the ladies now!

Season 22 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Only a few weeks separate us from our fave reality show, and now we have the names of all the women competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart this season. Arie, 36, is back for a second shot at love and hopes to find his soulmate on his journey as the Bachelor. Six years ago, Emily Maynard, 31, broke Arie’s heart when she chose Jef Holm, 27. Even though it wasn’t meant to be, the race car driver has yet to find a love like Emily’s since. He’s ready to open up his heart once again and find love.

During the premiere, Arie will meet up with one of Bachelor Nation’s most beloved couples, Sean, 34, and Catherine Lowe, 31. Sean and Arie have been friends ever since they competed for Emily’s heart on season 8 of The Bachelorette. This time, Arie’s in the driver’s seat, and Sean gives him tips on how to juggle dating 29 women at the same time. Arie will give out that coveted “first impression” rose and eliminate 8 women on night one. Who do you think will make it? Check out the ladies below!

Kendall, 26, creative director, Los Angeles, California

Chelsea, 26, real estate executive assistant, Portland, Maine

Bibiana, 30, executive assistant, Miami Beach, Florida

Seinne, 27, commercial real estate manager, Newport Beach, California

Rebekah, 26, nanny, Los Angeles

Valerie, 25, server, Nashville, Tennessee

Amber, 29, business owner, Denver, Colorado

Annaliese, 32, event designer, San Francisco, California

Ashley, 25, real estate agent, West Palm Beach, Florida

Brianna, 25, sports reporter, Portland, Oregon

Brittane, 27, marketing manager, Los Angeles, California

Brittany, 30, tech recruiter, Austin, Texas

Caroline, 26, realtor, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

D’nysha, 30, orthopedic nurse, Anderson, South Carolina

Jacqueline, 30, research coordinator, New York, New York

Jenna, 28, social media manager, Raleigh, North Carolina

Jennifer, 25, graphic designer, Chicago, Illinois

Jessica, 26, television host, Santa Monica, California

Krystal, 30, fitness coach, San Diego, California

Lauren B., 25, technology salesperson, Dallas, Texas

Lauren G., 26, executive recruiter, Los Angeles, California

Lauren J., 33, recent master’s graduate, New Roads, Louisiana

Lauren S., 31, social media manager, Dallas, Texas

Alison, 27, personal stylist, Dallas, Texas

Maquel, 27, photographer, Orem, Utah

Marikh, 27, restaurant owner, Salt Lake City, Utah

Olivia, 23, marketing associate, Chicago, Illinois

Rebecca, 27, publicist, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Tia, 26, physical therapist, Weiner, Arkansas

