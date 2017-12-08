Taylor Swift’s NYC Jingle Ball Shirt Had A Snake Wearing A Christmas Hat & We’re Shook

Welcome back to New York, Taylor Swift! The pop powerhouse busted out her most glittery outfit (with a snake!) and sexiest moves for Z100’s Jingle Ball on Dec. 8.

Taylor Swift, 27, commanded the stage at Z100’s Jingle Ball in New York City, NY on Dec. 8, looking stunning in a black sequined top (with a Christmas snake!!!) and matching shorts, as she performed her hits, including “Ready For It?”, “Blank Space”, “Look What You Made Me Do” and more. Her BFF Ed Sheeran also joined her for “End Game” like he did earlier this week in LA. And guess who introduced her… Katie Holmes and little Suri Cruise! Isn’t that so awesome? See more recent pics of Tay.

Taylor Swift’s shirt has a snake wearing a Christmas hat on it and that’s truly another level of genius — Mike (@MIKEX4) December 9, 2017

I am Taylor Swift wearing a snake in a Santa hat sweater to #Z100JingleBall 🐍 🎅 — Michelle (@mmiloscia) December 9, 2017

The “Gorgeous” singer was in excellent company tonight; her BFF Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Halsey and G-Eazy, Fall Out Boy, Demi Lovato and Cheat Codes, Logic, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don’t We were all on the bill as well. Amazing!

Finally, Taylor heads to Jingle Bell Ball in London, England for a Dec. 10 performance next. Can’t wait! You can check out the highlights from Taylor’s LA Jingle Ball appearance here, and Chicago’s Jingle Bash here.

