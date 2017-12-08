Swifties in Chicago had an epic surprise when Taylor Swift sang ‘Gorgeous’ for them on Dec. 7 — it was her first time ever performing the new track for a crowd!

Taylor Swift, 27, took the stage at Chicago’s Jingle Bash on Dec. 7, and while she sang most of the same songs she’s been performing at recent holiday shows, she did change things up just a little bit this time. Rather than sing her new single “End Game,” Taylor threw in the track “Gorgeous,” making it the first time fans were able to hear the upbeat song live. Wearing a sequined sweater and shorts, Tay belted out the pop track while showing off some moves with her backup dancers. The 27-year-old has been incorporating a lot more choreography into her performances this era, and her dancing was on display big time with this one!

Along with “Gorgeous,” Taylor’s set also included “…Ready For It,” “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off,” “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” and “Look What You Made Me Do.” Last week, Taylor performed two Jingle Ball shows in California, and she’ll hit the stage in New York on Dec. 8 and London on Dec. 10. Then, if she follows suit with what she’s done the rest of the year, we can probably expect her to start living a much more low-key lifestyle once again. 2018 is going to be busy, though, as her Reputation tour kicks off in May and will last through the summer and fall. Tickets went on sale this week, and fans are already freaking out about what’s to come!

“Gorgeous” has been a fan-favorite Taylor track ever since she released it the month before her album came out. In the song, she sings about how infatuated she was with her now-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, the first time she ever saw him — pretty romantic! The two have been dating for more than a year.

