‘The Crown’: Matt Smith Chooses Selena Gomez To Play Meghan Markle & We Can Totally See It

Matt Smith, a.k.a. ‘The Crown’s Prince Philip, is on to something. On ‘WWHL,’ the actor revealed he wants Selena Gomez to play Meghan Markle. Watch the video!

If The Crown continues to cover Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, the show will eventually get to the Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, period. One WWHL fan asked the question we’ve all been dying to ask: Who should play Prince Harry and his fiancee on The Crown? Well, Matt Smith, 35, the man who plays Prince Philip, now 96, is all for Selena Gomez, 25! “Who is the singer… who goes out with Justin Timberlake, no, not Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber?” he asks, before Andy tells him it’s Selena.

“You love Selena Gomez,” Matt’s co-star Claire Foy, 33, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, says. Matt continues, “She’s playing Meghan Markle.” Claire quickly quips, “No, she’s not.” Then Matt admits that Selena’s not playing the Suits star in The Crown, at least not yet.

We could totally see Selena taking on the role of Meghan in the critically-acclaimed series. Selena’s not just a singer, she’s a super talented actress as well! Plus, Selena and Meghan are both absolutely beautiful with their dark hair and brown eyes. There’s a lot of similarities there. If Selena did eventually get cast as Meghan, she’d be staying in the Netflix family. Selena is one of the executive producers of 13 Reasons Why, which is one of Netflix’s most popular shows.

Okay, so let’s say Selena does play Meghan. Who could be Prince Harry? Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, 29, perhaps? That’s who we’re going with. He’d be perfect! He definitely gives off Prince Harry vibes. The Crown season 2, which follows Queen Elizabeth II’s reign from the mid-1950s to 1964, is currently streaming on Netflix.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena Gomez would make a good Meghan Markle on The Crown? Let us know!