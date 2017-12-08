Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Have ‘Epic’ New Year’s Eve Plans

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are set to have an ‘epic’ New Year’s Eve. A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com what Justin has in store.

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, look more in love than ever, and their schedule for the month of December reflects that. A source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about what plans the on-again, off-again couple have for the upcoming holidays. “Selena will be spending Christmas with her family in Texas, it’s tradition, and she’s really looking forward to it,” our source said. “There are no plans for Justin to join her for the holiday, they’re going to have New Year’s Eve together instead.” All right, so that’s a no on a Justin and Selena Christmas, but fear not Jelena shippers, because the two of them are ringing in the new year together. Let’s hope all their old “acquaintances” be forgot, including their exes and past flings like The Weeknd, 27, and Sofia Richie, 21.

The source went on to say exactly what kind of New Year’s celebration Justin would like them to have. “He’s already hinted that he wants to whisk her away on a trip where they can be totally alone, like a deserted island,” our source added. “He’s a very romantic guy and he loves surprising her so whatever he does it will be epic.” The thought of Justin and Selena spending some quality alone time is comforting — with their busy schedules, setting private time with each other is essential for making it work.

We reported earlier how Selena is set to meet up with Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette for the first time since the two have reunited. With their New Year’s Eve plans and Selena hanging out with Justin’s mom, it would seem that Justin and Selena are getting serious once again. Click here to see the sexy celebs, including Selena, who were the best dressed at the 2017 British Fashion Awards.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin and Selena will stay together to celebrate New Year’s Eve in 2018? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.