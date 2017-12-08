PaleyFest 2018: ‘Stranger Things’ & More Shows Added To All-Star Lineup

It’s almost time for PaleyFest 2018, and the first shows to be added to the lineup have been released. PaleyFest is about to take a trip to the Upside Down, because ‘Stranger Things’ is coming!

TV lovers, rejoice! PaleyFest LA will be celebrating 35 years as the premier television festival at the Dolby Theatre with an incredible lineup of shows. The first three selected shows for PaleyFest 2018 are Stranger Things, The Good Doctor, and Will & Grace. The festival will take place from March 16 to March 25, 2018. The full schedule of PaleyFest LA programs will be announced on January 9, 2018.Stranger Things, The Good Doctor, and Will & Grace were three of the biggest shows of the last year, so it’s no surprise that PaleyFest has chosen them as part of their lineup. Stranger Things just debuted its highly-anticipated second season in Oct. 2017, and fans are already clamoring for season three. Will the Duffer Brothers give us the season 3 scoop we’ve been dying for at PaleyFest? Most likely. Who else can’t wait to see the Stranger Things kids reunite and be the most adorable humans? This will be their first PaleyFest!

The Good Doctor is definitely the biggest network show of 2017. It is currently the Nov. 1 drama on network TV, beating out This Is Us and NCIS. Freddie Highmore’s incredible performance as autistic doctor Shaun Murphy has fans coming back week after week. The Will & Grace revival was a smash hit in 2017, and there’s already a season two on the way!

Citi presale tickets will be available starting January 9. Paley Center Supporting, Fellow, and Patron Members can also purchase tickets at that time. Tickets go on sale for Paley Center Individual Members on January 11 at 9:00 a.m. PT, and to the general public on January 12 at 9:00 a.m. PT. To purchase tickets, please visit paleyfest.org or download the Paley App at paley.me/app.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about the PaleyFest lineup? Let us know!