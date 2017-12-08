Niall Horan On ‘The Tonight Show’: Slays It With Gorgeous New Song ‘Too Much To Ask’

Niall Horan is making his third appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ in less than a year and this time around he blew us away with a performance of ‘Too Much To Ask.’

The bromance between Niall Horan, 24, and Jimmy Fallon, 43, continues as the singer has made his third Tonight Show appearance in less than a year! He’s obviously a favorite of the NBC program and appeared on Dec. 7 and the brunette hottie gave a sensational performance of his new single “Too Much To Ask. He looked so sharp in a crisp white shirt and dark blazer with his electric guitar strapped over his shoulder. We just love this smooth so so much and he knocked it out of the park.

While he was there he got some face time on the couch with Jimmy to talk about how much fun he’s had doing the Jingle Balls this season. He even helped pal Ed Sheeran, 26, out with some wardrobe choices. When Ed got beer spilled on him during a night out, they went back to Niall’s tour bus to find something for him to wear. While they’re the same height, Ed has broader shoulders and all that fit him was a personalized Boston Bruins hockey jersey that the former 1-D member was given at game. So Ed paraded around with “Horan” written across his back even though the ginger haired singer looks nothing like Niall. Cute!

The video for “Too Much To Ask” has already racked up nearly 30 million views on YouTube since it was released back in Sept. Niall’s first full solo album Flicker dropped on Oct. 20 and he’s been riding high performing at Jingle Balls during this holiday season. That’s how Jimmy was able to nab him this time around as the singer is in New York to perform at the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 8. See more pics of Niall, here.

Niall made his American late night debut back on Dec. 14, 2016 when he appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his first solo single “The Town.” He came back on May 25, 2017 and pulled triple duty, not only performing “Slow Hands” but sat on the sofa as a guest and appeared in a skit about Psy‘s “Gagnam Style” dance along with the host. Niall killed it yet again in his latest appearance!

He was actually on TWO late night shows on Dec. 7, as he taped a skit with James Corden for The Late Late Show that aired over on CBS. He did that along with Taylor Swift, 27, and other artists when he was in LA for the Dec. 1 Jingle Ball there, so Niall managed the rare trick of appearing on two late night shows on two different networks on the same night.

