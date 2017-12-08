Matt Lauer & Wife Annette Roque Sleeping In Separate Bedrooms As Divorce Looms

Matt Lauer hasn’t had many people to lean on, following his firing from NBC. His wife isn’t even sleeping in the same bed as him, and we hear that a ‘divorce is imminent’.

Following his abrupt firing from the Today show, Matt Lauer, 59, has been spending most of his time at his home in the Hamptons. His wife, Annette Roque, 51, is there too, but their relationship is a disaster right now. “Matt‘s wife Annette is indeed still living at their Hampton’s home, but the scene inside is icy and uncomfortable,” a source close to Matt, who was fired for alleged sexual misconduct, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The pair are sleeping in separate bedrooms and the affection has disappeared from the marriage. Divorce is imminent between the couple who are hardly even speaking to each other. Annette is doing her best to carry on and stay strong for her children, while Matt is making feeble attempts daily at apologizing to salvage his family.”

Honestly, we’re not surprised to hear Matt and Annette are sleeping in separate bedrooms, as this new development comes after Annette was spotted not wearing her wedding ring. Matt hasn’t taken his ring off yet, but that’s because he’s allegedly working hard to heal his marriage after his sexual harassment scandal. “Matt feels all alone right now and is bracing for a difficult holiday season,” our source adds. Unfortunately for Matt, we don’t see a light at the end of the his tunnel. Another source recently told us their marriage is “over” and he shouldn’t even try to salvage it.

“Its basically over between the two, so much pain has happened and turning back now for any reconciliation is not an option,” our insider said.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised to hear Matt and his wife are sleeping in separate bedrooms? Tell us how you feel below!