Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Gives Birth: Mama June’s Teen Daughter Welcomes Baby Girl

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, became a new mom on Dec. 8 after giving birth to a precious baby girl! The reality star shared the news via Twitter while also revealing an adorable first photo of her little angel. This is Pumpkin’s first child with her fiancé, Joshua Efird, and the two named their daughter Ella Grace Efird. SO sweet! Click here to see some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

“Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl,” Pumpkin posted on social media. “Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird.” Along with her announcement, Pumpkin posted a photo of the newborn looking absolutely precious in nothing but a diaper. We can only imagine how thrilled the entire Shannon family is about Pumpkin delivering a healthy child! After all, now her little sister Honey Boo Boo — aka Alana Thompson, 12 — gets to be an aunt, while her mother, Mama June Shannon, 38, is a new grandma!

Pumpkin revealed she was expecting for the first time back in August. And at the time of her big announcement, she admitted she was not looking forward to actually giving birth. “I’m really nervous about having a baby ’cause, I mean, it does have to come out of my hoo-ha,” she said in a video for fans. “My baby daddy’s head is, like, the size of a freakin’ watermelon, so imagine trying to push a watermelon out of your vagina.”

The teenager also confessed she thought she was pregnant with a girl, which also seemed to scare her a bit! “Can you imagine another little f–king me running around? You guys are going to be f–ked,” she told fans. “The only things that I fear about raising a girl is that, you know, she’s going to want to date. She’s at least going to have to be 45 before she goes on her first date.”

Ella Grace isn’t Mama June’s first grandchild though. The star has two older grandkids thanks to her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell‘s children: Kaitlyn, 5, and Kylee, who turns 2 on Dec. 9. “I think Mama will be an all right grandma,” Pumpkin said of June. “I mean, she can’t really see, but she’ll do good.”

