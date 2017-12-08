Madison Beer Strips Down To Lacy Lingerie & Thigh-High Stockings For ‘LOVE’ Advent Calendar

Madison Beer stuns in this season’s ‘LOVE’ Advent Calendar! The singer sizzles in lacy lingerie as she seductively ‘stays strong’ doing pushups!

Tis the season for Madison Beer! On the 8th day of Christmas…. we were granted this sexy and strong video of the singer. Madison, 18, stars in the “Stay Strong”-themed 2017 edition of LOVE’s Advent Calendar and we can’t get enough. In the video [as seen below], she performs pull-ups in lacy, blue lingerie and thigh-high white socks. With her down and straight, Madison makes the workout, garters included, look easy!

Madison was beyond thrilled to be invited to shoot this season’s calendar, as the mag is known for its familiar faces, to say the least. “They always feature such iconic women, and to be a part of that fills my heart with love and gratitude,” she said. And, some of those “iconic women” include, Alessandra Ambrosio, Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and the highest paid model in the industry, Kendall Jenner.

Since 2014, LOVE Magazine has been featuring the industry’s hottest supermodels in their advent calendar countdown from December 1 to 31. This year’s lineup so far has included some huge names. Day 1 contained a compilation teaser video of whats to come in the month of December. Some of the faces in the video included Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Jasmine Sanders, Stella Maxwell, Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Winnie Harlow, Ashley Graham, Doutzen Kroes, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin, and Bella Hadid.

Here’s what we’ve seen so far!

Day 2 — Ashley Graham pulling a sled on the New York City sidewalks, while in black lingerie, of course.

Day 3 — Emily Ratajkowski douses herself in spaghetti while in red lingerie.

Day 4 — Kendall Jenner gets sweaty and shows off her boxing skills in a grey, two-piece sweatsuit.

Day 5 — Slick Woods is fierce while doing seductive ballet in black lingerie and knee high boots.

Day 6 — Sara Sampaio debuts her sick karate skills in a black cut-out one-piece.

Day 7 — Rita Ora has fun while dancing in black lingerie.

Day 8 — Madison Beer does pull-ups in blue lingerie, as seen above.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the calendar so far?