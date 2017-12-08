LeBron James Fires Back At Bullying Bulls Fan In The Most Epic Way & It Was All Caught On Video

Don’t mess with the King! After a mouthy Chicago Bulls fan relentlessly yelled low blows at LeBron James, the 3-time champ took him to school… insult style!

LeBron James, 32, is winning on and off the court! While he continues to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers in their record-setting winning streak [13 games and counting], LeBron also won a verbal fight with a heckling fan on Dec. 4. When he was on the bench, alongside Kevin Love, 29, and Jae Crowder, 27, LeBron heard a nearby Chicago Bulls fan yelling insults his way, while filming the entire exchange.

“You’re too grown for that. You’re too grown to cry,” the fan yelled. “When are you going to stop crying,” the fan repeated twice, which prompted LeBron to finally tell him to “shut up.” Then, the fan went off — “No you shut up!… It is what it is… At least I got hair fam. Where your hairline at?… Shut up and stop crying.” At that point, Love and Crowder were on the bench in disbelief. Meanwhile, we’re still trying to figure out why the fan was telling LeBron to stop crying since the Bulls have the worst record in the Eastern Conference… just saying.

The fan eventually took his argument to another level when he hashed up some new and old NBA headlines. “You lost Kyrie [Irving], you lost D. Rose; You can’t play point guard for your life. D. Rose dipped on you,” the fan yelled.

And, that’s when LeBron cooked up the shade. “I hope that ain’t your girl next to you because she’s filming me, bum,” he said as other fans roared. The fan seemingly knew he got owned when you could hear his downplayed response,”Yeah… all right.” Crowder even approved of LeBron’s comeback, as he can be seen cracking up into his towel. Watch the heated exchange below.

LeBron to #Bulls fan heckling him: “I hope that ain’t your girl next to you because she’s filming me. Bum.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/lC897O7yN1 — FootBasket.com (@FootBasketcom) December 7, 2017

After their tit for tat, it wasn’t a great night for the outspoken fan since his Bulls got swept by the Cavs, 113-91… on Chicago’s home court. LeBron dropped an easy 23 points, followed by Love who had 24. Jeff Green, 31, continues to push the Cavs in the right direction early on, setting a positive tone from the jump. Dwyane Wade, 35, had one of the best offensive performances of his career, dropping 24 points on his former team. He’s embraced his role off the bench with pure poise and continues to prove his championship mentality.

The Cavs now have the NBA’s longest with streak with 13 straight W’s after a slow start to the season. And, they’re just 1 win away from breaking the franchise record. Not to mention, LeBron’s playing at an MVP during their epic run — PPG, 27.2; RPG, 8.9; APG, 8.2. But, is anyone surprised? — This is exactly what the Cavs always do to us.

