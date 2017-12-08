Kim Kardashian Won’t Invite Her Surrogate To Family Xmas Parties: Are They Fighting?

Kim Kardashian’s welcomed her surrogate into her life. But her Christmas party? That’s a different story! We’ve learned exclusively why she’s not getting an invite this year, and we swear it’s not mean!

Not inviting her surrogate, who’s currently carrying her third baby, to her Christmas party seems shocking, but Kim Kardashian, 37, has her reasons. It has nothing to do with the surrogate herself — Kim loves her! — but about stopping their lives from getting too intertwined, a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It sounds like it’s for the best, really. “It’s hard, but for the most part Kim’s stepping back and trying not to micromanage her surrogate,” the source said. She checks in with her a lot but she’s making a big effort not to be too controlling. She’s trying to keep healthy boundaries.

“And that includes on her side too. She’s not bringing this woman into her inner circle — she’s not inviting her to spend Christmas with them,” the source continued. “It’s too confusing for the kids and to be honest that’s just not the nature of this relationship. There’s no big drama, though. Kim’s actually planning to send a bunch of Christmas gifts to her surrogate and her family this year. She wants to spoil her surrogate and show her gratitude.”

That’s so sweet! Kim truly does appreciate her surrogate, and you can tell. She went through hell during her first two pregnancies, and having this kind woman in her life means she can have the third child she’s always wanted without risking her own life. The surrogate is trying to keep her own boundaries with Kim, too. She reportedly doesn’t want Kim to be in the delivery room when she gives birth, according to InTouch. It’s the same reason that Kim fears: she allegedly thinks Kim’s way too controlling and doesn’t want to be micromanaged while having a baby. Understandable — especially since Kim and Kanye West are allegedly fighting over filming the birth!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim should invite her surrogate to the family Christmas party or not? Let us know!