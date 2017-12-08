Khloe Kardashian Tries To Hide Growing Baby Bump In Huge, Baggy Camo Coat

Going incognito? Khloe Kardashian fueled pregnancy rumors on Dec. 8, by hiding her reported baby bump underneath a camouflage-print jacket! She was jetting out of LA, likely to see Tristan Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is at it again! Another day, another over sized coat for the glowing reality star, who is reportedly pregnant with her first bundle of joy. The reality star continues to keep her fans guessing if she is expecting or not, especially with her style cues. This time, she opted for a chic camouflage-print jacket worn over a black ensemble paired with Yeezy kicks. She looked absolutely gorgeous while jetting out of LA, likely to spend the weekend with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, in Cleveland. Khloe has not confirmed or denied the rumors that she’s carrying a bundle of joy, but she’s certainly fueling them with her cryptic posts! See all the pics of Khloe and Kylie covering up their alleged baby bumps, here.

Fans have been trying to piece together the clues, especially after Khloe took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself rocking a stylish track suit on Dec. 7. She captioned the photo, writing, “I LOVE any cute sweat suit set! But Im obsessing over this @goodamerican fishnet set!! Easy but always cute though!” Nothing too shocking there, but she did tag her beau Tristan and wrote in the comment section: “Hey daddy.” Of course, this remark sent the rumor mill into overdrive! Meanwhile, Khloe has been getting in the holiday spirit, cooking up all sorts of delicious treats and decorating to the nines. We’re sure she’s going to have a magical Christmas with her NBA star boyfriend, especially after she gushed over how amazing he makes her feel!

Khloe revealed how Tristan keeps her self-confidence at an all-time high, since he always treats her with the utmost respect. The reality star also shared some great relationship advice with her fans on her website KhloeWithAK.com last week. “You 1000 percent need to be on the same page about the basics, like commitment, trust and where your moral compass is set. Repeat: 1000 percent,” she wrote. “They make you feel like a queen even when you’re a train wreck (i.e., going bats*** with PMS). They don’t need to constantly blow smoke up your a** with compliments but they should provide an overall feeling of security and adoration.” Ain’t it the truth!

