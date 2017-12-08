Justin Bieber Vows To Help Families After Disastrous LA Fires & Niall Horan Offers A Helping Hand

Justin Bieber is making us swoon again! The pop star just shared that he plans to help families recovering from the fires that have ravaged Southern California. Check it out!

Justin Bieber just shared a new incredible video that has all aflutter! The lovable pop star explained that he plans to do everything he can to help families recovering from the several fires that have broken out around LA in recent days! “So, I’m going to have a conversation with some people and we are going to get moving on a solution,” he said in a new video. “Obviously I’m not a fireman but I can use my resources to figure out ways to get some sort of restoration in certain communities and fund-raisers or whatever we can do. So I am going to get on that.” Wow!

The 23-year-old crooner finished the touching clip with a special message for all the people whose lives have been upended by the wildfires. “And in the meantime, all the families and all the people who are struggling just know that everything is gonna be okay. Okay, let’s do this.” So sweet! Head here to check out more photos of the Biebs!

And if all that thoughtfulness hasn’t got you rekindling your faith in humanity, another pop star joined Justin in working toward helping these communities find solutions. “Good man.” Niall Horan, 24, commented on the clip. “Give me a shout if ya need a hand.” Amazing! It’s so inspiring to see some our favorite singers recognizing those in need and working to make their lives better!

