Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran & More Team Up With James Corden For Epic Backstage Fun At Jingle Ball

James Corden nabbed all of today’s hottest singers for a skit when he crashed LA’s IHeart Radio Jingle Ball. We’ve got him back-up dancing for Taylor Swift and more.

James Corden knows what he’s doing! The Late Late Show host took advantage of having the top singers in the music biz all in Los Angeles on Dec. 1 for the IHeart Radio Jingle Ball. He assembled the mother of all superstar skits and it was incredible! He teased the Dec. 7 appearances on his show by Taylor Swift, 27, Niall Horan, 24, Demi Lovato, 25, Ed Sheeran, 26, Sam Smith, 25, and Liam Payne, 24, via his Twitter earlier in the day and everyone was dying to see what he had in store. It turns out he crashed the backstage at the concert and got all of the stars to do fun skits with him!

The host played “Take a Break” where he fills in for someone else’s job and took over as the General Manager of LA’s Forum, where the Jingle Ball was held. He gave fellow Englishman Ed a hard time by pretending to be his security guard and accidentally roughed up his tour manger. He then burst into Niall’s dressing room to make sure he had all of the items on his performance rider…apples and a massage chair! James even gave him a temple massage to help the singer relax before the show. He then moved on gave Demi a big hug when he dropped by her dressing room to make sure she was well taken care of and James’ hilarious pep talk for her performance had the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer in stitches.

The highlight was when he got the call that one of Taylor’s backup dancers was down and he rushed to help. Wearing a fishnet top that showed off his huge belly, he ran up to Taylor to join her troupe. She gave him the chance and backstage he worked all the sexy moves to “Look What You Made Me Do” along with the superstar. Too cute! See pics from the 2017 IHeart Radio Jingle Ball, here.

All of the stars were present to kick off the annual Jingle Ball season with concerts across the country. The LA one is always the biggest with the most stars assembled and James is no dummy. Having that many musical stars in once place was the perfect setup for such a brilliant sketch. For Niall he got a double late night score as not only did he appear in James’ sketch on CBS, he was also on NBC’s The Tonight Show as both guest and musical artist on Dec. 7!

pic.twitter.com/gSFUDvA6d3 — The Late Late Show Nipping At Your Nose (@latelateshow) December 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of all of the stars in Corden’s sketch?