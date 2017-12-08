Houston Snow: Incredible Pics Of Rare Texas Snowstorm Weeks Before Xmas

It’s snowing in Houston, seriously. Lone Star residents received an early Christmas present when they looked outside and saw the unexpected… snow flakes; and a lot of them! Watch J.J. Watt freak out when he saw the weather!

Never say never! It’s snowing in Houston, Texas and residents are over the moon! Lone Star natives woke up to a surprising sight on Friday when their backyards were covered in snow. Snow in parts of South and Southeast Texas began to fall overnight, with as much as 2.5 inches accumulating in parts of San Antonio, meteorologists reported. Weather watchers also said this is the most snow they’ve seen in Texas in nearly 30 years! A winter weather advisory was in effect for Houston through Friday morning. And, residents were even given guidance about driving in icy conditions.

It has only snowed 35 times in Houston since 1895, according to KTRK. Therefore, you can understand why Houston natives couldn’t contain their excitement about the unexpected “winter wonderland,” as Texans defensive end, J.J. Watt, 28, put it. The last measurable snowfall occured in December 2009, where just one inch was recorded.

Speaking of snowfalls, residents on the east coast can expect to see their fair share of snow this weekend. New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, and New Jersey could get six inches, according to weather reports.

Check out Watt and more Texans who documented the snowfall! “When I got drafted by Houston back in 2011 I was sure that I would never see this day,” Watt said in an excited social media video. “But, the day has come. I don’t know if I can possibly be more excited. It’s not sticking to the ground, but… we have snow… in Houston,” he continued, later adding, “This is awesome! Houston. Texas. Snow. This is incredible!”

A Texas Christmas Miracle!!! Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow ❄️🎅🏼😬 pic.twitter.com/1vkdivSAQk — Adrian Peli Garcia (@AdrianGarciaTX) December 8, 2017

It's Freaking Snowing in the most Southern Point of Texas pic.twitter.com/jY597v1lng — Pan-Pizza (@RebelTaxi) December 8, 2017

