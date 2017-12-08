Gabrielle Union Slams Roy Moore For Saying America Was Great When We Had Slavery

Yikes! Gabrielle Union refused to stand by after hearing about Roy Moore’s remarks. She slammed the Alabama Senate candidate on Dec. 7 since he previously claimed that America was great when slavery was legal.

Gabrielle Union, 45, can’t believe the words that came out of Roy Moore‘s mouth. The actress put the Alabama Senate candidate, 70, on blast after his controversial remarks about slavery. In case you missed it, Moore revealed the last time he thought America was great at a campaign event earlier this year and his comments are going viral again. “I think it was great at the time when families were united—even though we had slavery—they cared for one another…Our families were strong, our country had a direction,” he reportedly said when an audience member asked for his opinion. Gabrielle chimed in on Dec. 7, slamming him by writing, “No. No. No. No. No. No. No.” Click to see pics of Gabrielle, right here.

Shortly after Moore’s remarks were featured in a Sept. 2017 LA Times article, Eric Columbus, a former Obama administration official took to Twitter on Dec. 7 with his own thoughts on the matter. “Can’t make this up—Roy Moore said in September that the last time America was great was when we had slavery,” he tweeted, drawing attention to Moore’s remarks again. Some believe that Moore’s comments were taken out of context, while others think he meant our country was at its greatest when people were sold into slavery.

Moore, who has been accused by six women of coming onto them when they were teenagers, has also sparked a feud with the director of Bring It On, which starred Gabrielle. After Moore’s competitor told him to drop out of the race due to the allegations, the Alabama Senate candidate fired back: “Dear Mitch McConnell. Bring. It. On.” This is where the film’s director Peyton Reed stepped in by tweeting, “Dear @MooreSenate, You’re not allowed to use the name of my cheerleader movie, you f–king pedophile.” Yikes!

Can't make this up — Roy Moore said in September that the last time America was great was when we had slavery. (h/t @reckonalabama)https://t.co/NMF4BCQ6ZS pic.twitter.com/XbpPtdifuS — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) December 7, 2017

