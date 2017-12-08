Former Fox News Anchor Accuses Donald Trump Of Trying To Kiss Her

Juliet Huddy, a former Fox News anchor, has come forward to allege now-President Donald Trump tried to kiss her around when he married Melania Trump!

Another woman has come forward to accuse Donald Trump, 71, of inappropriate behavior dating back to around 2005. Juliet Huddy, who was an anchor on Fox News, now alleges Trump attempted to kiss her during an elevator ride in Trump Tower around the time he and Melania Trump, 47, were wed. She revealed the startling allegation on “Mornin!!! with Bill Schulz” on compoundmedia.com. “He took me for lunch at Trump Tower, just us two,” she shared. “He said goodbye to me in an elevator while his security guy was there, rather than kiss me on the cheek he leaned in to kiss me on the lips. I wasn’t offended, I was kind of like, ‘Oh my god.’” Head here to take a look back at the 45th president in photos.

After the alleged incident, Juliet said that she went to meet a friend and the then-real estate mogul invited them to see The Apprentice set. “And everything was copacetic after that. I was surprised that he went for the lips. But I didn’t feel threatened … he took me out to lunch to talk about maybe me doing something with ‘The Apprentice.’ He used to watch ‘Fox & Friends,’ the show I was hosting on the weekend. Whatever, everything was fine. It was a weird moment. He never tried anything after that, and I was never alone with him.”

Later, while on a Fox News show, Trump actually discussed the moment in question briefly, stating: “I hit on her but she blew me off,” via Page Six. “I thought maybe he didn’t mean to do it, but I was kind of making excuses. The elevator incident and the lunch was 2005 or 2006,” Juliet added. Trump was married to the now-First Lady in early 2005.

This isn’t the first time the polarizing POTUS has been accused of sexually inappropriate behavior. During the 2016 campaign over several women stepped forward to allege Trump groped or kissed them without their consent.

