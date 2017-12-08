College Football Bowl Schedule: When Are The Games & What Matches You Should Watch
Are you ready for some college football? The 2017-18 NCAA Bowl season kicks off on Dec. 16. With so many games, check out the full schedule and which matches you definitely have to watch.
For college football fanatics, December is the most wonderful time of year. With Christmas, Chanukah and Kwanza comes interceptions, sacks and touchdowns, as the NCAA caps off its season with a cornucopia full of football. 40 bowl games will take place from Dec. 16 to Jan. 8, with Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia battling for national title at the start of 2018. Yet, there are so many other gridiron showdowns worth your attention besides the playoff. Along with the full schedule (see below) here are a few recommended games worth catching (or, at least, worth DVRing for later)
COTTON BOWL: Alabama’s inclusion in the playoff shocked some because they had fewer “quality wins” than Ohio State, per Deadspin, but the Buckeyes had more overall losses than the Crimson Tide. The mystical college football ranking system (which is probably a Magic 8-Ball duct-taped to Ouija board being operated by a trio of cat) put the Buckeyes up against the USC Trojans. With neither team winning the title, expect them to go out and steal the spotlight.
ORANGE BOWL: Clemson destroyed the Miami Hurricanes at the end of the regular season, sending the ‘Canes out of the playoffs and into the Orange Bowl. They’ll try to recover from this humiliation by beating Wisconsin’s sassy badgers (they’re so sassy!) It’s expected to be a defensive showdown, according to ESPN, which is always fun to watch…right?
ROSE BOWL / SUGAR BOWL: Let’s talk about these games. Having gone to colleges whose primary sports were hockey and the “100m Find A Decent Spot In Student Parking Lot B”-dash, I never had the pleasure(?) of catching football fever. I never got up at 6am on a Saturday morning to paint my half-naked body a certain color before gathering with thousands of similarly hued individuals, all for the sole purpose of shouting at my fellow students to RUN FASTER. Tragic, right? So, I approach all these games with a mix of bewilderment and envy, especially when observing the passion fans of the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide feel for their respective teams. So, for them, I’m happy that these two teams will meet again.
The Sugar Bowl will act as the rubber match, as Clemson and Alabama met in the College Football Playoff championship game for the past two years. With the Tigers and Tide each taking a title, this semi-final will determine who is truly the better team…until next season. On the other end of the bracket, the Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs will light up the Rose Bowl. With Clemson expecting to blow by Alabama, the real championship drama is between the Oklahoma-Georgia.
Honorable Mentions:
FIESTA BOWL / ARIZONA BOWL / SUN BOWL: Formerly called the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl, I’m reminded how Tempe, Arizona used to lower a giant tortilla, instead of a ball, to kick off the New Year. Oh, Arizona (full disclosure: I was born in Tucson.) Well, there is no Arizona team in the Fiesta Bowl, as it’s the Washington Huskies against Penn State. Speaking of which, there are no Arizonan squads in the ARIZONA bowl, as Utah State meets New Mexico State. However, the Arizona State Sun Devils are competing against NC State in the Sun Bowl, so that’s something.
Here’s the full schedule (courtesy of NCAA.com). Find your favorite school and see when they’re playing.
CELEBRATION BOWL
North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State
Dec. 16, 2017 | 12 p.m. ET on ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
NEW ORLEANS BOWL
Troy vs. North Texas
Dec. 16, 2017 | 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
CURE BOWL
Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky
Dec. 16, 2017 | 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
LAS VEGAS BOWL
Oregon vs. No. 25 Boise State
Dec. 16, 2017 | 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
NEW MEXICO BOWL
Marshall vs. Colorado State
Dec. 16, 2017 | 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Branch Field at Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico
CAMELLIA BOWL
Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State
Dec. 16, 2017 | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama
BOCA RATON BOWL
Akron vs. Florida Atlantic
Dec. 19, 2017 | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida
FRISCO BOWL
SMU vs. Louisiana Tech
Dec. 20, 2017 | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
GASPARILLA BOWL
Temple vs. Florida International
Dec. 21, 2017 | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida
BAHAMAS BOWL
UAB vs. Ohio
Dec. 22, 2017 | 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL
Wyoming vs. Central Michigan
Dec. 22, 2017 | 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
BIRMINGHAM BOWL
Texas Tech vs. South Florida
Dec. 23, 2017 | 12 p.m. ET on ESPN
Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama
ARMED FORCES BOWL
Army vs. San Diego State
Dec. 23, 2017 | 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
DOLLAR GENERAL BOWL
Appalachian State vs. Toledo
Dec. 23, 2017 | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
HAWAI’I BOWL
Fresno State vs. Houston
Dec. 24, 2017 | 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union Field at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawai’i
HEART OF DALLAS BOWL
Utah vs. West Virginia
Dec. 26, 2017 | 1:20 p.m. ET on ESPN
Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas
QUICK LANE BOWL
Duke vs. Northern Illinois
Dec. 26, 2017 | 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
CACTUS BOWL
Kansas State vs. UCLA
Dec. 26, 2017 | 10 p.m. ET on ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
INDEPENDENCE BOWL
Florida State vs. Southern Miss
Dec. 27, 2017 | 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
PINSTRIPE BOWL
Boston College vs. Iowa
Dec. 27, 2017 | 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
FOSTER FARMS BOWL
Arizona vs. Purdue
Dec. 27, 2017 | 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
TEXAS BOWL
Texas vs. Missouri
Dec. 27, 2017 | 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
MILITARY BOWL
Virginia vs. Navy
Dec. 28, 2017 | 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
CAMPING WORLD BOWL
No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech
Dec. 28, 2017 | 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
ALAMO BOWL
No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 15 TCU
Dec. 28, 2017 | 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
HOLIDAY BOWL
No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 18 Washington State
Dec. 28, 2017 | 9 p.m. ET on FOX
Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California
BELK BOWL
Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
Dec. 29, 2017 | 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
SUN BOWL
No. 24 NC State vs. Arizona State
Dec. 29, 2017 | 2 p.m. ET on CBS
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
MUSIC CITY BOWL
Kentucky vs. No. 21 Northwestern
Dec. 29, 2017 | 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
ARIZONA BOWL
Utah State vs. New Mexico State
Dec. 29, 2017 | 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona
COTTON BOWL CLASSIC
No. 8 USC vs. No. 5 Ohio State
Dec. 29, 2017 | 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TAXSLAYER BOWL
Louisville vs. No. 23 Mississippi State
Dec. 30, 2017 | 12 p.m. ET
EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
LIBERTY BOWL
Iowa State vs. No. 20 Memphis
Dec. 30, 2017 | 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee
FIESTA BOWL
No. 11 Washington vs. No. 9 Penn State
Dec. 30, 2017 | 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
ORANGE BOWL
No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Miami
Dec. 30, 2017 | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
OUTBACK BOWL
Michigan vs. South Carolina
Jan. 1, 2018 | 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
PEACH BOWL
No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 12 UCF
Jan. 1, 2018 | 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
CITRUS BOWL
No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU
Jan. 1, 2018 | 1 p.m. ET on ABC
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
ROSE BOWL GAME (CFP SEMIFINAL)
No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia
Jan. 1, 2018 | 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
SUGAR BOWL (CFP SEMIFINAL)
No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama
Jan. 1, 2018 | 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
TBD vs. TBD
Jan. 8, 2018 | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
