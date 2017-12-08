Chris Brown Slammed On Twitter For Giving Royalty, 3, A Baby Monkey: ‘Wild Animals Aren’t Pets’

Chris Brown got his daughter a tiny monkey, and while Royalty seems totally in love with her new pet, the internet is NOT having it! See fans’ vicious tweets here.

Chris Brown, 28, took to Instagram on Dec. 6 to share an adorable video of his three-year-old daughter Royalty Brown cuddling a baby marmoset monkey. From the clip, it seems like the tiny animal was a gift from the singer to his daughter, and little Ro-Ro was already obsessed with her new friend! And while the video IS super precious, the Twittersphere is looking past the cuteness overload, and is voicing major issues with Chris’ unique present. In fact, some fans seem downright outraged that Chris would give his toddler daughter a monkey to play with! Click here to see adorable pics from Royalty’s third birthday party.

“Shameful. Wild animals are not your pets,” one commenter wrote. “Let that baby be in the wild where it belongs. You ripped that baby from his mother for your own pleasure and entertainment. Buy her a stuffed animal instead.” Another Twitter user said, “Nooo, monkeys are not pets this little one needs to be in the wild not in a nappy, it’s not a doll.” A third commenter even went so far as to ask others to report the video! “Everyone please report this video so we can get it taken down and actually educate the mindless zombies out there that wild animal should be left in the wild.”

However, it should be noted that owning a marmoset is not illegal. Animal experts just strongly advise against it, as they require very specific care and habitat. Clearly Chris has enough money to adequately provide for a monkey though. And not everyone thought Chris’ gift to Royalty was “disgusting.” In fact, some people thought it was the cutest thing! “Chris Brown got his daughter a monkey. I’m sooooo jealous,” one person tweeted. Another gushed, “Chris brown bought his daughter a baby monkey now if that ain’t cute idk what is lol.”

Just when I thought Chris Brown couldn’t get any worse of a human being, he goes and buys his daughter a wild monkey for a ‘pet’. It looks so tiny, I don’t think it’s even supposed to be away from it’s mother this soon 😠😠😠 — izzy (@kyunxjiho) December 8, 2017

as if I need anymore reason to hate chris brown.. he’s bought his daughter a pet monkey 👍👍👍👍 — shvnnon (@ureignus) December 8, 2017

You dumbass wtf you thinking buying your kid a monkey? Monkeys are not pets! They belong in the wild! — Casi{ #blackfish (@CasiGmail) December 8, 2017

why did chris brown give his daughter a poor baby monkey what the fuck — ㅤً (@nutsexual) December 8, 2017

@chrisbrown turn that monkey over to a sanctuary. It is not a toy. Teach respect for animals. #irresponsible #belongsinthewild #rippedfromitshome — Adele Mahan (@AdeleMahan) December 7, 2017

Chris brown is already gross, now she has a baby monkey for his daughter ? Damn he's getting more trash by the day… — 🕯princessazula🕯 (@moniquethepeach) December 7, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do YOU think of Chris giving Royalty a baby monkey? Are people blowing it out of proportion? Or is it a serious matter?