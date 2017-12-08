Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner & More Photoshop Fails Of 2017 That Will Live In Infamy

From Kendall Jenner posting an edited image to her Instagram, to a magazine airbrushing Meghan Markle’s face, this year has been filled with Photoshop fails. Check out the best (or worst?) ones from 2017 here!

For better or worse, editing images to fix a “flaw” has become common practice in 2017. While some stars like Meghan Markle, 36, Lupita Nyong’o, 34, and Emily Ratajkowski, 26, spent the year condemning different magazines for altering their images, other celebs like Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 21, were the ones getting slammed for changing their own pics. But whether you love Photoshop or hate it, we can all agree that there’s something wierdly satisfying about spotting a warped door in the background of an Instagram photo.

Some stars can’t stand the usage of Photoshop, and for good reason. Meghan Markle detests airbrushed images, which makes her December ELLE France cover just that much more disappointing. The magazine appeared to digitally remove the freckles and mole from her face, and fans were understandably furious. While Meghan didn’t comment on this specific instance of Photoshop, we’re sure she probably didn’t approve of the choice. “To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot,” she told Allure this past April. “For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: ‘A face without freckles is a night without stars.'” Yes! Keep loving your freckled face, Meghan!

While some celebs have been the ones bashing others for editing pics of them, some stars are the ones behind their own digital alterations. The Kardashian-Jenner women are constantly caught “fixing” their pics with the help of an app. This summer Kendall was criticized for editing the shape of her butt in an Instagram pic, while Kylie was slammed in April for changing the look of her curves. Khloe Kardashian, 33, also received her own backlash in November for what appeared to be an altered image of her face.

This year has been filled with horrendous usage of Photoshop — which is kinda ridiculous considering it’s 2017 and we should know by now how to use it (and that we need to just stop changing the look of women’s bodies to adhere to some unrealistic beauty standard already). Flip through the gallery above to see the worst offenses, and hope that we see less of these massive fails in 2018.

