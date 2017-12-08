Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Sexy Figure In Tiny Bikini In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Pic

Body goals! Ashley Graham shows off her gorgeous figure in a sexy bikini for ‘Sports Illustrated’ magazine — a pic she shared on Instagram, and you can see it here!

Ashley Graham, 30, took to Instagram on Dec. 8 to share a photo of herself flaunting an “itsy bitsy teenie weenie” sequence bikini. The photo captioned “SI VIBEZ,” shows Ashley posing at an unknown beach location. Ashley was the cover star for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2016 and has since become a household name. It’s not clear if this pic will be featured in the 2018 issue, but our fingers are crossed!

The bodacious supermodel recently told CBS This Morning in an interview that being a Sports Illustrated cover girl was unreal. “[It proved that] anything you want can happen, and I thought, Yes! Sports Illustrated decided to have a curvy women not only in their magazine but on the cover of their magazine! Now that means that size diversity is here, and it’s real, and it’s not a ‘trend,'” she said.

Ashley wants to put a new twist on the term plus-size and encourage people to not put all curvy women in one limiting category. “I think that when you use the word ‘plus-size,’ you’re putting all these women in a category: ‘You don’t eat well.’ ‘You don’t work out.’ ‘You could care less about your body.’ ‘You’re insecure.’ ‘You have no confidence,'” Ashley told CBS.

It’s no secret that Ashley exudes confidence and sex appeal! We’re happy to see Sports Illustrated be more inclusive in its efforts to uplift all women. As we previously said, Sports Illustrated has yet to confirm if Ashley is returning for the 2018 issue but her Instagram is telling us yes. According to The Daily Mail, models Hannah Ferguson, Barbara Palvin, Samantha Hoopes, Hannah Jeter and Kate Upton all have shots in the upcoming issue.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ashley Graham’s sexy bikini photo? Let us know your thoughts below!