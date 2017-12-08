Archaeologists Think They’ve Found Santa’s Bones & Christmas May Be Ruined

Santa? I know him! And now we might know what his skeleton looks like, too, because archaeologists believe they’ve discovered his bones. So…was Santa actually real??

Is Santa Claus real? Well, sort of. New research from Oxford University reveals that ancient bones have been found that date from the correct historical period when St. Nicholas — the Christian saint that the myth of Santa is based on — was alive!

“Using a micro-sample of bone fragment, Professor Tom Higham and Dr. Georges Kazan, the Directors of the Oxford Relics Cluster at Keble College’s Advanced Studies Centre, have for the first time tested one of these bones,” the official University of Oxford site reports on Dec. 5. “The radiocarbon dating results pinpoint the relic’s age to the fourth century AD — the time that some historians allege that St Nicholas died (around 343 AD.) The results suggest that the bones could in principle be authentic and belong to the saint.” Ooh, intrigue! CLICK HERE TO SEE A PELVIS FRAGMENT FROM SANTA. YES, REALLY.

“Many relics that we study turn out to date to a period somewhat later than the historic attestation would suggest,” Professor Higham says. “This bone fragment, in contrast, suggests that we could possibly be looking at remains from St Nicholas himself.” Adds Dr. Kazan: “It is exciting to think that these relics, which date from such an ancient time, could in fact be genuine.” The takeaway here, of course, is that Santa was real at one point and now he’s dead. Might be a good idea to keep this one away from the kids.

