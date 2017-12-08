‘November Criminals’: Ansel Elgort Breaks Down In Heartbreaking New Clip

Grab the tissues, because this EXCLUSIVE look at Ansel Elgort’s emotional thriller, ‘November Criminals’, will have you ugly crying in no time.

November Criminals hits theaters today, December 8, and is already available on Digital from Vertical Entertainment, and it stars the one and only Ansel Elgort, 23. HollywoodLife has been provided with an EXCLUSIVE clip from the film, which also stars Chloe Moretz, 20, that reveals only a small piece of the emotionally-charged drama. In the clip we see Ansel’s character, Addison, sharing a devastating memory about his mother’s untimely death with his girlfriend, Chloe’s Phoebe. Addison is clearly distraught as he recalls what happened to his mom through tears, telling Phoebe for the first time how he is the one who discovered her dead body. It’s truly upsetting to watch, and Ansel delivers a remarkable performance not just in this clip — but in the film as a whole.

For those of you unfamiliar with November Criminals, it’s based off of a book of the same title and tells the story of high school student Addison as he desperately tries to solve the murder of his friend, Kevin. After Kevin is shot dead inside the local coffee shop, the police and neighborhood sum it up to a gang killing, but Addison knows that’s not right. Despite push back from his school, parents, and even Phoebe, Addison risks everything — including his own life and his blossoming romance with Phoebe — to clear Kevin’s name. November Criminals will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish, even as Addison makes some dicey decisions in his quest for justice.

