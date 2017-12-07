Zac Efron Admits Kissing Zendaya In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Was His ‘Favorite’ On-Screen Kiss

Zac Efron revealed that his smooch with Zendaya in ‘The Greatest Showman’ is his fave on-screen kiss ever! Details!

Over the years, Zac Efron, 30, has had more than a few kissy scenes in his movies and they are all pretty darn hot! However, his kiss with Zendaya, 21, in the forthcoming musical The Greatest Showman promises to be something special! Why? Zac himself just admitted that it’s his “favorite” on-screen kiss of his career! Wow! Click right here for more images of the hunky star!

“Luckily, the point of having a chemistry read is to see if the chemistry exists and magically I think sometimes it just does. So we’re magic people that came together and just have chemistry,” Zendaya joked while discussing her and Zac’s sizzling scenes together during a sit-down interview with the FILMWEBTV, a Norwegian news outlet. “I will say when you’re immediately harnessed together and are running to each other in the air, that is a great ice-breaker and bonds you quite quickly.”

“It was like, ‘Hi nice to meet you, let’s swing into each other at 30 miles an hour and see if we can do it’ and we actually did it our first try,” Zac added. “I was really impressed with you [Zendaya] at that point. I walked away from that rehearsal and thought, ‘Holy cow she’s the real deal.’ And from that point, it was pretty evident I had an epic person to work with and that just made me want to elevate even more.”

When asked about pulling off their kiss scene in the circus-based film, Zendaya explained that they tried to capture the urgency of the intimate moment for the viewers. “It’s not just another kiss. It’s different. We try to take ourselves out of it and become these two characters and that’s their moment,” she shared.

“This might be my favorite kiss, I think ever,” Zac added. “Just because at this point for these characters, it’s so built up, the tension between them is so strong and literally, just a glance between them is electric. And when they finally have the courage in that moment to finally connect and get that kiss, it’s that epic musical moment.” These 2 are simply too cute for words! We cannot wait for this movie! The Greatest Showman arrives in theaters on Dec. 20, 2017.

