Will Ferrell Breaks Into Kardashian Mansion & Scares Kendall Jenner — For A Good Cause

Will Ferrell surprised the heck out of Kendall Jenner while filming in the Kardashian mansion. Watch the video that was done for a charitable cause here!

The thought of someone breaking into your house is terrifying to say the least. Unless the intruder is Will Ferrell, 50, and he’s doing it all for a good cause. Break and enter your heart out, Will! While delivering a message from within the Kardashian mansion, Will talked about his charity Cancer for College, which helps low income, high achieving cancer survivors pay for college. Of course, while Will was talking to the camera, a confused Kris Jenner, 62, entered behind him, and eventually Kendall Jenner, 22, bumped into the SNL legend, looking terrified before she walked up the stairs. The Daddy’s Home 2 actor let everyone know he’d also be matching funs in the most hilarious way possible: “If you donate 50, it’s like… whatever that would come to. You do the math. Look, math isn’t how I got this house you’re looking at.” After wrapping up his charitable message, Will quickly told the camera crew, “Let’s get out of here. Turn off the camera.” Watch the entire video below!

We reported earlier how Will teamed up with Drake, 31, to come up with some hilarious and downright unusual handshakes that Kendall should definitely pass on to her beau Blake Griffin, 28. Since he has some time on his hands, he’ll have an ample opportunity to perfect handshakes like The Obi Wan Kenobi and The Jenga.

Recently, a source close to Kendall told us that she feels “horrible” about Blake’s knee injury and fears “she will somehow be blamed for his bad luck.” Click here to see the pics of the industry’s top young models, including Kendall, and their sexy Instagram pics.

HollywoodLifers, will you donate money to this worthy cause? Let us know in the comment section below.