‘Game Of Thrones’ Scoop: Sophie Turner Teases ‘New Threat’ In Season 8 & When It Will Air

“Game of Thrones comes out in 2019,” Sophie Turner, 21, told our sister site Variety. Yes, that means we’ll have to endure all of 2018 without a new Game of Thrones episode. HBO has yet to reveal an exact premiere date for the final season, but Sophie’s clearly got the details. She’s the one filming the scenes after all! She also managed to give fans a few spoilers about season 8.

“This season, there’s a new threat, and all of a sudden she finds herself somewhat back in the deep end,” she said. “And without Littlefinger, it’s a test for her of whether she can get through it. It’s a big challenge for her, without this master manipulator having her back. This season is more a passionate fight for her than a political, manipulative kind of fight.”

Even though there are only six episodes left to film, these episodes are going to be much longer than typical GoT episodes. The cast assembled back in Oct. 2017 to begin filming the final season, and Sophie’s fellow co-star Liam Cunningham, 56, a.k.a. Ser Davos, revealed to TV Guide that the cast will be filming “right up until the summer.” He added, “When you think about it, up until last season we’d have six months to do ten episodes, so we’re [doing] way more than that for six episodes. So that obviously will translate into longer episodes.”

The season 7 finale was the show’s longest episode to date at 79 minutes. The show is going to go big with its final season, so expect to see episodes that go well over the typical 60 minutes. The more Game of Thrones, the better!

