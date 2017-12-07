Snapchat Spectacles Are A Social Media Game Changer: 5 Things To Know

Snapchat has now made capturing memories a little more convenient. If you haven’t already bought yourself a pair of Snapchat Spectacles, then here’s what you need to know!

1. The spectacles are sunglasses that allow you to record videos for your Snapchat. The glasses feature a camera lens that is capable of recording short video and uploading the footage to the user’s Snapchat account. All you have to do is a press a button on the top left of the frame. There’s absolutely no work necessary! The glasses were developed and manufactured by Snap Inc. and released on November 10, 2016. But it’s okay if you haven’t heard about them until now — that’s why you have us!

2. They come in pretty colors. The smart-glasses retail for $129.99 and come in black, coral and teal.

3. You can charge on the go. A charging case is included when you purchase a pair of spectacles. The case allows the glasses to recharge up to four times. Say goodbye to messy cables and hard to find outlets!

4. Where to buy. Snapchat Spectacles became available for purchase online in February earlier this year. The glasses are also distributed through Snapbot, Snapchat’s pop-up vending machines. According to Inside the Magic, Universal Orlando has added three Snapbot locations: Universal CityWalk, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Island of Adventure across from Toon Lagoon Games.

5. Where are the other Snapbots located? You can find other Snapbots at The Grove in Los Angeles, Las Vegas North Premium Outlets in Nevada, Garden State Plaza in New Jersey, Dessert Hills Premium Outlets in California and San Francisco Centre in San Francisco California.

Don’t miss out on the latest tech trend. Thanks to Snapchat, you no longer have to feel like that one person who always has their phone out recording every moment.

