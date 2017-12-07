Vanessa Grimaldi Offers Advice To New ‘Bachelor’ Contestants: ‘Don’t Get Distracted’

Former ‘The Bachelor’ contestant, Vanessa Grimaldi, has some sound advice for the new batch of girls that will be vying for one of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s roses each week.

Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, knows what it’s like to be one of the many women featured on ABC’s The Bachelor. That’s why she’s one of the best people to offer all of the new women coming on for season 22 advice! When HollywoodLife spoke to Vanessa recently, she offered a few key things for the future rose contenders to keep in mind — especially the winner. “For the person that does end up engaged, I think it’s important to focus on your relationship outside of the show,” Vanessa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Focus on being a couple and don’t get distracted by the outside noise. It’s a new environment for you, so that would be my biggest advice, and enjoy the process! Enjoy it for what it is. It goes by fast.”

Montreal Canadiens hockey player, Brendan Gallagher, Vanessa claims she’s 100% single, according to Not only does Vanessa have the experience of being on the show, but she’s also been the “engaged” one, too. As you might remember, The Bachelor Nick Viall picked Vanessa in the season 21 finale and the two were engaged for quite some time. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t pan out and they never made it down the aisle — announcing their split in August 2017, just five months after America watched them get engaged on television. Awkward. So, what’s Vanessa up to these days? Well, despite rumors she’s datinghockey player,, Vanessa claims she’s 100% single, according to Us Weekly

