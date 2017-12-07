Timothy Heller In Therapy After Alleged Sexual Assault: It Gave Me ‘Strength’ To Come Forward

Timothy Heller spent weeks in therapy before revealing she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Melanie Martinez. She reveals this and more in a new interview.

Opening up about allegedly being sexually assaulted by her former friend, Melanie Martinez, was not an easy task for Timothy Heller. The singer, who accused Melanie of ‘molesting’ her during a sleepover years ago, says she’s been keeping the alleged assault a secret “for a long time,” and went through lots of “preparation” before coming forward. “I go to weekly therapy and my therapist has been so immensely helpful,” she tells The Fresh Committee. “I struggled with feelings of guilt, and how her fans would see me, and I decided this was too important to be quiet about.”

Like many others who have come forward with their stories about sexual misconduct, Timothy explains that she hopes her confession will help others who went through similar situations, and she specifically hopes to put the spotlight on women-on-women abuse. “I hope people realize that anyone can abuse you, regardless of gender,” she reveals. “That if you were assaulted, even by a woman, your experience is valid. Also I hope people get a clearer idea on what consent is, and while I did say no, NOT saying no does not equal consent.”

As we previously reported, Melanie adamantly denied the allegations Timothy made against her. “What she and I shared was a close friendship for a period of time,” Melanie tweeted. “We came into each other’s lives as we were both starting our career as artists, and we tried to help each other. We both had pain in dealing with our individual demons and the new paths we were forging, but I truly felt we were trying to lift each other up. She never said no to what we chose to do together. And although we parted ways, I am sending her love and light always.”

