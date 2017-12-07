Sophie Turner Is Literal Fire In First Look Of Her As X-Men’s Dark Phoenix — See Pic

She’s Sansa Stark no more! Sophie Turner transforms into a fiery Jean Grey in the first look at ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix.’ She’s literally on fire — and topless! — on the cover of ‘EW.’

Move over, Katniss Evergreen, because Sophie Turner, 21, is the new girl on fire. The Game of Thrones star, who is starring in the highly-anticipated X-Men: Dark Phoenix, goes up in flames as Jean Grey on the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s new issue. Her red hair is on fire and gives off total Medusa vibes. She appears to be topless, and her skin is crackling with fire underneath. Every X-Men fan is aware that Jean Grey is one very powerful mutant, and this photo shows she’s truly a force to be reckoned, even at a young age.

Sophie made her debut as the young Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse, but she’s getting the standalone movie she deserves. In Dark Phoenix, Jean and the team will head to space for a rescue mission and encounter obstacles along the way. When a solar flare hits the X-Jet, a “surge of energy ignites a malevolent, power-hungry new force within Jean.” The movie will also introduce us to Jessica Chastain’s character, a shape-shifter who wants to manipulate Phoenix for her own agenda.

The movie takes place in 1992, a decade after the events of X-Men: Apocalypse. Jean will be joined by Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) Quicksilver (Evan Peters), Charles Xavier (James McAvoy), and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) in the movie.

“This is probably the most emotional X-Men we’ve done and the most pathos-driven,” James told the magazine. “There’s a lot of sacrifice and a lot of suffering.” X-Men: Dark Phoenix is set to hit theaters on November 2, 2018.

