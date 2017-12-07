Rihanna Flashes Massive Diamond Ring On Left Hand: Is She Engaged To Hassan Jameel?

Rihanna was spotted out and about in NYC with a diamond ring on that finger. See the bling that will have you wondering if she’s engaged here!

Did Rihanna, 29, just get engaged without telling us? If so, she deserves props for her subtle sneakiness and, of course, our heartfelt congratulations. Rihanna stepped out of Madison Square Garden after watching Chris Rock, 52, perform a stand-up show. And here’s where the focus switches from one Rock to another big rock. After watching Chris’ show, Rihanna was seen wearing a ring on that finger. The ring in question appeared to have a large center stone: an enormous champagne diamond. Her public appearance with the huge ring sparked speculation that the “Diamonds” singer’s new diamond band is actually an engagement ring from her beau Hassan Jameel, the Toyota heir and Saudi businessman. SEE THE PICS OF RIHANNA’S NEW BLING HERE.

We reported earlier how Rihanna sat on Hassan’s lap and how the two were spotted kissing all night long during their PDA-filled Halloween bowling session. The couple has been going strong since Jun. 2017, but are they really engaged after only 6 months of dating? While the chances of that happening might be less than successfully pulling off a 7-10 split, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. Hey, when you know, you know.

If the two of them are really engaged, we wish the new couple all the best. And we also wish a speedy recovery to Drake, 31, who is probably extremely heartbroken over this potential development (RIP Drake’s heart, 1986-2017). Check out these pics of Rihanna and other celebs rocking out with the wildest Instagram trends of 2017.

